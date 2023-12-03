Creighton vs. Nebraska: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will welcome in the Creighton Bluejays (6-1) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. Nebraska matchup.
Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Creighton vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-3.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-3.5)
|147.5
|-176
|+146
Creighton vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Creighton has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Bluejays' seven games have gone over the point total.
- Nebraska has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- A total of four Cornhuskers games this season have hit the over.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Creighton is five spots lower based on its national championship odds (13th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (eighth-best).
- Creighton has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Nebraska Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- The implied probability of Nebraska winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
