The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) hope to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 50% from the field this season, 13.9 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

In games Creighton shoots higher than 36.1% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Bluejays are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers rank 18th.

The Bluejays put up 21.4 more points per game (83.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (61.9).

Creighton has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers are shooting 45.7% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.3% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.

Nebraska is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 198th.

The Cornhuskers' 81.6 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays give up to opponents.

Nebraska is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton put up 79.3 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

The Bluejays ceded 62.5 points per game last season at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.6).

In terms of three-pointers, Creighton performed better in home games last year, sinking 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game last season, 5.1 more than it averaged on the road (65.8).

In 2022-23, the Cornhuskers gave up 9.5 fewer points per game at home (65.7) than away (75.2).

At home, Nebraska drained 7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than away (33.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago W 88-65 T-Mobile Center 11/23/2023 Colorado State L 69-48 T-Mobile Center 11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena 12/3/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV - Dollar Loan Center

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule