Will Christian McCaffrey hit paydirt when the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 13 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Christian McCaffrey score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: -189 (Bet $18.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

McCaffrey has churned out a team-high 939 rushing yards (85.4 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.

McCaffrey also has 48 catches for 389 yards (35.4 per game) and five TDs.

McCaffrey has scored a rushing TD in eight games, with multiple rushing touchdowns twice.

He has a touchdown catch in five of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Christian McCaffrey Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 22 152 1 3 17 0 Week 2 @Rams 20 116 1 3 19 0 Week 3 Giants 18 85 1 5 34 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 106 3 7 71 1 Week 5 Cowboys 19 51 1 2 27 0 Week 6 @Browns 11 43 0 3 9 1 Week 7 @Vikings 15 45 1 3 51 1 Week 8 Bengals 12 54 1 6 64 1 Week 10 @Jaguars 16 95 0 6 47 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 21 78 0 5 25 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 19 114 2 5 25 0

