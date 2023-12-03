Christian McCaffrey will be facing the third-best run defense in the NFL when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

On 193 rushes, McCaffrey has recorded a team-high 939 yards (85.4 ypg). He's scored 11 rushing TDs. McCaffrey has tacked on 48 receptions for 389 yards, good for 35.4 yards per game and five receiving touchdowns.

McCaffrey vs. the Eagles

McCaffrey vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 84 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 84 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Eagles have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Philadelphia this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Eagles this season.

The Eagles allow 85.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's third-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Eagles have put up five touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The Eagles' defense is third in the NFL in that category.

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 72.5 (-111)

McCaffrey Rushing Insights

So far this season, McCaffrey has hit the over seven times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 11 opportunities).

The 49ers pass on 47.9% of their plays and run on 52.1%. They are fifth in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 336 rushes this season. He's handled 193 of those carries (57.4%).

McCaffrey has scored at least once on the ground eight times this year, with multiple rushing TDs in two of those contests.

He has scored 16 of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (43.2%).

He has 49 red zone rushing carries (72.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Christian McCaffrey Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-118)

McCaffrey Receiving Insights

McCaffrey, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of 11 games this season.

McCaffrey has received 18.8% of his team's 309 passing attempts this season (58 targets).

He has 389 receiving yards on 58 targets to rank 93rd in NFL play with 6.7 yards per target.

McCaffrey has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

McCaffrey has been targeted 12 times in the red zone (26.1% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts).

McCaffrey's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 19 ATT / 114 YDS / 2 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 21 ATT / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 10 TAR / 6 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 54 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD

