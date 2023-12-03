With the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) playing on December 3 at Lincoln Financial Field, Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, digging into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.

49ers vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Brock Purdy vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats Jalen Hurts 11 Games Played 11 70.2% Completion % 67.6% 2,871 (261) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,697 (245.2) 19 Touchdowns 18 6 Interceptions 10 122 (11.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 410 (37.3) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 11

Brock Purdy Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 250.5 yards

: Over/Under 250.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Eagles Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Eagles rank 19th in the NFL in points allowed (22.4 per game) and 16th in total yards allowed (341 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks sixth-to-last in the league with 2,813 passing yards allowed (255.7 per game).

Against the run, the Eagles rank second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 938 (85.3 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.1).

Defensively, Philadelphia is 30th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 45.5%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 29th (64.9%).

Jalen Hurts Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 241.5 yards

: Over/Under 241.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

49ers Defensive Stats

