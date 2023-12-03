Should you bet on Brock Purdy getting into the end zone in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Brock Purdy score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Purdy has collected 122 rushing yards (11.1 per game) on 33 carries with two touchdowns.

Purdy has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

Brock Purdy Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Steelers 19 29 220 2 0 3 20 0 Week 2 @Rams 17 25 206 0 0 3 5 1 Week 3 Giants 25 37 310 2 0 4 -1 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 21 283 1 0 2 0 1 Week 5 Cowboys 17 24 252 4 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 12 27 125 1 1 3 7 0 Week 7 @Vikings 21 30 272 1 2 5 19 0 Week 8 Bengals 22 31 365 1 2 6 57 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 19 26 296 3 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 21 25 333 3 0 4 14 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 21 30 209 1 1 3 1 0

