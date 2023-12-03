Will Brock Purdy Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 13?
Should you bet on Brock Purdy getting into the end zone in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Purdy will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Brock Purdy score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Purdy has collected 122 rushing yards (11.1 per game) on 33 carries with two touchdowns.
- Purdy has run for a touchdown in two games this season.
Brock Purdy Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|19
|29
|220
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|17
|25
|206
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Week 3
|Giants
|25
|37
|310
|2
|0
|4
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|20
|21
|283
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|17
|24
|252
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|12
|27
|125
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|21
|30
|272
|1
|2
|5
|19
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|22
|31
|365
|1
|2
|6
|57
|0
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|19
|26
|296
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Buccaneers
|21
|25
|333
|3
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|21
|30
|209
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
Rep Brock Purdy with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.