Brock Purdy has a good matchup when his San Francisco 49ers play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Eagles concede 255.7 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.

This season, Purdy has recorded passing 2,871 yards (261.0 per game), going 214-for-305 (70.2%) through the air with 19 touchdowns against six interceptions. On the ground, Purdy has also run 33 times for 122 yards and two scores, averaging 11.1 yards per game.

Purdy vs. the Eagles

Purdy vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 23 PASS YPG / PASS TD

Philadelphia has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of five opposing players this year.

10 players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has allowed at least two touchdown passes to seven quarterbacks in 2023.

The Eagles have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to four opposing QBs this season.

The 255.7 passing yards per game allowed by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Eagles have put up 23 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). The Eagles' defense is 30th in the league in that category.

Brock Purdy Passing Props vs. the Eagles

Passing Yards: 254.5 (-115)

254.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-139)

Purdy Passing Insights

Purdy has finished above his passing yards total seven times this season (63.6%).

The 49ers pass on 47.9% of their plays and run on 52.1%. They are fifth in NFL play in points scored.

Purdy's 9.4 yards per attempt rank first in the NFL.

In 10 of 11 games this season, Purdy completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs five times.

He has scored 21 of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (56.8%).

Purdy has passed 44 times out of his 305 total attempts while in the red zone (38.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Brock Purdy Rushing Props vs the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-120)

Purdy Rushing Insights

Purdy hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in five of his 11 opportunities this season (45.5%).

Purdy has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has five carries in the red zone (7.4% of his team's 68 red zone rushes).

Purdy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 21-for-30 / 209 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 21-for-25 / 333 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 19-for-26 / 296 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 22-for-31 / 365 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 21-for-30 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 5 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

