When the San Francisco 49ers play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, Brandon Aiyuk will face a Eagles pass defense featuring Reed Blankenship. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

49ers vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 118.1 11.8 10 50 9.83

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Reed Blankenship Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk has hauled in 45 receptions for 881 yards (88.1 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Looking at passing yards, San Francisco has the 10th-most in the NFL, with 2,751 (250.1 per game).

The 49ers' scoring average on offense is 28.2 points per game, fifth-highest in the NFL.

San Francisco is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking worst in the NFL with 28.1 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the 49ers rank 16th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 46 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 40.4%.

Reed Blankenship & the Eagles' Defense

Reed Blankenship has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 70 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia's defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 27th in the league with 255.7 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks ninth in the NFL with 6.2 yards allowed per pass attempt.

This year, the Eagles are 19th in the NFL in points allowed (22.4 per game) and 16th in total yards allowed (341.0 per game).

Philadelphia has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

The Eagles have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Reed Blankenship Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Reed Blankenship Rec. Targets 65 52 Def. Targets Receptions 45 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 19.6 32 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 881 70 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 88.1 7.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 234 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.