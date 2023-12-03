Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 at Lincoln Financial Field, where they'll face Darius Slay and the Philadelphia Eagles defense. For more stats and analysis on the 49ers pass catchers' matchup against the Eagles' pass defense, check out this article.

49ers vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 118.1 11.8 10 49 9.81

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Darius Slay Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk has hauled in 45 catches for 881 yards (88.1 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

In the air, San Francisco has passed for the ninth-highest number of yards in the league at 2,751, or 250.1 per game.

The 49ers are scoring 28.2 points per game, the fifth-most in the NFL.

San Francisco is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking worst in the NFL with 28.1 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the 49ers have thrown the ball 46 times this season, ranking them 16th in the league.

Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense

Darius Slay leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 48 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Philadelphia has been one of the bottom defenses in the league, giving up the fifth-most pass yards in the NFL (255.7 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 30th with 23 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this year, the Eagles are allowing 22.4 points per contest (19th in NFL) and 341.0 total yards per game (16th).

Five players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Darius Slay Rec. Targets 65 65 Def. Targets Receptions 45 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 19.6 43 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 881 48 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 88.1 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 234 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

