Will Brandon Aiyuk get into the end zone when the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles come together in Week 13 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Brandon Aiyuk score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Aiyuk's team-leading 881 yards receiving (88.1 per game) have come on 45 catches (65 targets) and he has scored five touchdowns.

Aiyuk has hauled in a touchdown pass in four of 10 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Brandon Aiyuk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 8 8 129 2 Week 2 @Rams 6 3 43 0 Week 4 Cardinals 6 6 148 0 Week 5 Cowboys 7 4 58 0 Week 6 @Browns 10 4 76 0 Week 7 @Vikings 6 5 57 0 Week 8 Bengals 9 5 109 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 3 3 55 1 Week 11 Buccaneers 6 5 156 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 4 2 50 1

