Brandon Aiyuk will be running routes against the fourth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Aiyuk has 45 receptions (while being targeted 65 times) for a team-high 881 yards and five TDs, averaging 88.1 yards per game.

Aiyuk vs. the Eagles

Aiyuk vs the Eagles (since 2021): 2 GP / 8 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 8 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

21 players have caught a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

The 255.7 passing yards per game allowed by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Eagles have totaled 23 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). The Eagles' defense is 30th in the NFL in that category.

Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-118)

Aiyuk Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this year, Aiyuk has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Aiyuk has received 21.0% of his team's 309 passing attempts this season (65 targets).

He is averaging 13.6 yards per target (third in NFL play), racking up 881 yards on 65 passes thrown his way.

In four of 10 games this season, Aiyuk has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has scored five of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (13.5%).

Aiyuk (four red zone targets) has been targeted 8.7% of the time in the red zone (46 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Aiyuk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 5 REC / 156 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 55 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 5 REC / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

