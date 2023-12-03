Two streaking teams meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023 when the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) put their three-game win streak on the line against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1), who have won five games in a row.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the 49ers and the Eagles.

49ers vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 3 48 -155 +130

49ers vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco has had an average of 43.0 points in their games this season, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's total.

The 49ers have compiled a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers have won eight of their 11 games as moneyline favorites this season (72.7%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, San Francisco has a record of 7-3 (70%).

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have combined with their opponent to score more than 48 points in six of 11 games this season.

The average total for Philadelphia's games this season is 46.2 points, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles are 6-2-3 against the spread this year.

The Eagles won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Philadelphia has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +130 moneyline set for this game.

49ers vs. Eagles Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 28.2 5 15.5 1 43.0 4 11 Eagles 28.2 5 22.4 19 46.2 6 11

49ers vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends

49ers

In its past three contests, San Francisco has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

San Francisco has hit the over once in its past three games.

The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 140 points this season (12.7 points per game), and the Eagles have put up 64 more points than their opponents (5.8 per game).

Eagles

In its last three contests, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In the Eagles' past three games, they have hit the over twice.

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.0 43.7 42.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.2 26.4 24.2 ATS Record 6-4-1 3-2-0 3-2-1 Over/Under Record 5-5-1 3-2-0 2-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-3 4-1 4-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.2 47.6 45.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 26.2 25.0 ATS Record 6-2-3 2-1-2 4-1-1 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 4-1-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 5-0 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

