49ers vs. Eagles: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:15 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two streaking teams meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023 when the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) put their three-game win streak on the line against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1), who have won five games in a row.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the 49ers and the Eagles.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
49ers vs. Eagles Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|3
|48
|-155
|+130
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
49ers vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats
San Francisco 49ers
- San Francisco has had an average of 43.0 points in their games this season, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The 49ers have compiled a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have won eight of their 11 games as moneyline favorites this season (72.7%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, San Francisco has a record of 7-3 (70%).
Philadelphia Eagles
- The Eagles have combined with their opponent to score more than 48 points in six of 11 games this season.
- The average total for Philadelphia's games this season is 46.2 points, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Eagles are 6-2-3 against the spread this year.
- The Eagles won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Philadelphia has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +130 moneyline set for this game.
49ers vs. Eagles Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|49ers
|28.2
|5
|15.5
|1
|43.0
|4
|11
|Eagles
|28.2
|5
|22.4
|19
|46.2
|6
|11
49ers vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends
49ers
- In its past three contests, San Francisco has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.
- San Francisco has hit the over once in its past three games.
- The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 140 points this season (12.7 points per game), and the Eagles have put up 64 more points than their opponents (5.8 per game).
Eagles
- In its last three contests, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.
- In the Eagles' past three games, they have hit the over twice.
- The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 140 points this season (12.7 points per game), and the Eagles have put up 64 more points than their opponents (5.8 per game).
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.0
|43.7
|42.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.2
|26.4
|24.2
|ATS Record
|6-4-1
|3-2-0
|3-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|5-5-1
|3-2-0
|2-3-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-3
|4-1
|4-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Eagles Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.2
|47.6
|45.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.5
|26.2
|25.0
|ATS Record
|6-2-3
|2-1-2
|4-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|6-5-0
|4-1-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-1
|5-0
|4-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.