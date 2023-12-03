The San Francisco 49ers (8-3) put their three-game win streak on the line December 3, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1), who have won five games in a row.

49ers vs. Eagles

49ers Insights

  • This year, the 49ers put up 5.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Eagles surrender (22.4).
  • The 49ers rack up 45.1 more yards per game (386.1) than the Eagles give up per matchup (341.0).
  • This season, San Francisco racks up 136.0 rushing yards per game, 50.7 more than Philadelphia allows per outing (85.3).
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (14).

49ers Away Performance

  • The 49ers score fewer points in road games (26.5 per game) than they do overall (28.2), but also allow fewer in road games (14.5 per game) than overall (15.5).
  • On the road, the 49ers accumulate fewer yards (351.7 per game) than overall (386.1). They also concede more (308.7 per game) than overall (295.3).
  • The 49ers pick up more rushing yards in road games (138.8 per game) than they do overall (136.0), but they also allow more (85.2 per game) than overall (82.0).
  • The 49ers convert 37.9% of third downs in road games (6.5% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 38.5% of third downs away from home (1.4% less than overall).

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
11/12/2023 at Jacksonville W 34-3 FOX
11/19/2023 Tampa Bay W 27-14 FOX
11/23/2023 at Seattle W 31-13 NBC
12/3/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX
12/10/2023 Seattle - FOX
12/17/2023 at Arizona - CBS
12/25/2023 Baltimore - ABC

