The San Francisco 49ers (8-3) put their three-game win streak on the line December 3, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1), who have won five games in a row.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Eagles

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

49ers Insights

This year, the 49ers put up 5.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Eagles surrender (22.4).

The 49ers rack up 45.1 more yards per game (386.1) than the Eagles give up per matchup (341.0).

This season, San Francisco racks up 136.0 rushing yards per game, 50.7 more than Philadelphia allows per outing (85.3).

The 49ers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (14).

49ers Away Performance

The 49ers score fewer points in road games (26.5 per game) than they do overall (28.2), but also allow fewer in road games (14.5 per game) than overall (15.5).

On the road, the 49ers accumulate fewer yards (351.7 per game) than overall (386.1). They also concede more (308.7 per game) than overall (295.3).

The 49ers pick up more rushing yards in road games (138.8 per game) than they do overall (136.0), but they also allow more (85.2 per game) than overall (82.0).

The 49ers convert 37.9% of third downs in road games (6.5% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 38.5% of third downs away from home (1.4% less than overall).

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Jacksonville W 34-3 FOX 11/19/2023 Tampa Bay W 27-14 FOX 11/23/2023 at Seattle W 31-13 NBC 12/3/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 12/10/2023 Seattle - FOX 12/17/2023 at Arizona - CBS 12/25/2023 Baltimore - ABC

