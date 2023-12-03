How to Watch 49ers vs. Eagles on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:58 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (8-3) put their three-game win streak on the line December 3, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1), who have won five games in a row.
We give more details below.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Eagles
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
49ers Insights
- This year, the 49ers put up 5.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Eagles surrender (22.4).
- The 49ers rack up 45.1 more yards per game (386.1) than the Eagles give up per matchup (341.0).
- This season, San Francisco racks up 136.0 rushing yards per game, 50.7 more than Philadelphia allows per outing (85.3).
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (14).
49ers Away Performance
- The 49ers score fewer points in road games (26.5 per game) than they do overall (28.2), but also allow fewer in road games (14.5 per game) than overall (15.5).
- On the road, the 49ers accumulate fewer yards (351.7 per game) than overall (386.1). They also concede more (308.7 per game) than overall (295.3).
- The 49ers pick up more rushing yards in road games (138.8 per game) than they do overall (136.0), but they also allow more (85.2 per game) than overall (82.0).
- The 49ers convert 37.9% of third downs in road games (6.5% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 38.5% of third downs away from home (1.4% less than overall).
49ers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|at Jacksonville
|W 34-3
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Tampa Bay
|W 27-14
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Seattle
|W 31-13
|NBC
|12/3/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Seattle
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Arizona
|-
|CBS
|12/25/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|ABC
Regional restrictions may apply.
