The San Francisco 49ers' (8-3) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) currently includes six players. The matchup begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, December 3 from Lincoln Financial Field.

The 49ers knocked off the Seattle Seahawks 31-13 in their last game.

Their last time out, the Eagles won 37-34 over the Buffalo Bills.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jordan Mason RB Hamstring Questionable Ray-Ray McCloud WR Rib Questionable Spencer Burford OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Trent Williams OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Arik Armstead DL Foot Questionable Nick Bosa DL Toe Limited Participation In Practice

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Milton Williams DT Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Fletcher Cox DT Groin Questionable Lane Johnson OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Justin Evans S Knee Out Zach Cunningham LB Hamstring Out Jordan Davis DT Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Dallas Goedert TE Forearm Doubtful Grant Calcaterra TE Ankle Questionable

49ers vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: FOX

49ers Season Insights

The 49ers have been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in total offense (386.1 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (295.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 28.2 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 15.5 points allowed per game) this season.

The 49ers rank eighth in pass offense (250.1 passing yards per game) and 12th in pass defense (213.3 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

San Francisco owns the seventh-ranked offense this year in terms of rushing yards (136 per game), and has been better on defense, ranking second-best with just 82 rushing yards allowed per game.

The 49ers have the best turnover margin in the NFL at +11, forcing 21 turnovers (second in NFL) while turning it over 10 times (third in NFL).

49ers vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-3)

49ers (-3) Moneyline: 49ers (-155), Eagles (+130)

49ers (-155), Eagles (+130) Total: 48 points

