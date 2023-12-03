Two of the best offensive performers in football will be on display when running back Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers visit quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds

McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +350

McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: +125

Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds

Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +600

Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

More 49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandon Aiyuk - - 65.5 (-113) Jauan Jennings - - 13.5 (-113) George Kittle - - 47.5 (-113) Christian McCaffrey - 73.5 (-113) 33.5 (-113) Brock Purdy 258.5 (-113) 8.5 (-120) - Deebo Samuel - 12.5 (-120) 51.5 (-113)

More Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Brown - - 73.5 (-113) DeVonta Smith - - 58.5 (-113) D'Andre Swift - 52.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Jalen Hurts 239.5 (-113) 41.5 (-113) -

