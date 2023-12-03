A victory by the San Francisco 49ers over the Philadelphia Eagles is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, December 3 at 4:25 PM ET (at Lincoln Financial Field). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The 49ers have been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (28.2 points per game) and best in scoring defense (15.5 points allowed per game). With 364.3 total yards per game on offense, the Eagles rank ninth in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 19th, surrendering 341.0 total yards per contest.

49ers vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-3) Toss Up (48) 49ers 26, Eagles 21

49ers Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the 49ers have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

San Francisco has compiled a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been favored by 3 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.

In San Francisco's 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

The over/under for this game is 48 points, 5.0 more than the average point total for 49ers games this season.

Eagles Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

Philadelphia has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this year.

Philadelphia games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

Eagles games average 46.2 total points, 1.8 fewer than the total for this matchup.

49ers vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 28.2 15.5 30.2 16.6 26.5 14.5 Philadelphia 28.2 22.4 32.8 26.6 24.3 18.8

