The streaking San Francisco 49ers (8-3, three wins in a row) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1), winners of their last five games, on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The 49ers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 47 in the contest.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the 49ers face off with the Eagles. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we outline below.

49ers vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The 49ers have led after the first quarter in eight games, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.5 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.7 points on average in the first quarter.

The Eagles have been winning five times, have trailed one time, and have been tied five times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 9.2 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

In terms of scoring in the second quarter, the Eagles have won the second quarter in four games and have lost the second quarter in seven games.

3rd Quarter

The 49ers have won the third quarter in seven games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in four games.

On offense, San Francisco is averaging 5.6 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering three points on average in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) on defense.

Out of 11 games this year, the Eagles have won the third quarter eight times, lost one time, and tied two times.

4th Quarter

In 11 games this season, the 49ers have lost the fourth quarter two times and won nine times.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up three points on average in that quarter.

In the Eagles' 11 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

49ers vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The 49ers have led after the first half in eight games (7-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in two games (0-2), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

So far this season, the Eagles have led after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests) and have been behind after the first half in six games (6-0).

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games, going 8-1 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in two games (0-2).

San Francisco's offense is averaging 13.1 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering six points on average in the second half.

This season, the Eagles have won the second half in eight games (8-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (2-0).

