Here are best bets recommendations as the San Francisco 49ers (8-3), winners of three straight games, visit the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1), who have won five straight, on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

When is 49ers vs. Eagles?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the 49ers favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (4.3 points).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 59.7%.

The 49ers have gone 8-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 72.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter, San Francisco has a 7-3 record (winning 70% of its games).

The Eagles won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Philadelphia has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +124 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Francisco (-3)



San Francisco (-3) The 49ers have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-5-0).

In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, San Francisco are 5-5 against the spread.

The Eagles are 7-2-2 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47.5)



Under (47.5) These teams average 56.4 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 8.9 more than the total of 47.5.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 9.6 less points per game (37.9) than this matchup's total of 47.5 points.

The teams have hit the over in five of the 49ers' 11 games with a set total.

Six of the Eagles' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (54.5%).

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 85.4 11 35.4 5

Jalen Hurts Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 10.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 11 245.2 18 37.3 11

