Best Bets, Odds for the 49ers vs. Eagles Game – Week 13
Here are best bets recommendations as the San Francisco 49ers (8-3), winners of three straight games, visit the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1), who have won five straight, on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
When is 49ers vs. Eagles?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the 49ers favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (4.3 points).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 59.7%.
- The 49ers have gone 8-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 72.7% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter, San Francisco has a 7-3 record (winning 70% of its games).
- The Eagles won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Philadelphia has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +124 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: San Francisco (-3)
- The 49ers have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-5-0).
- In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, San Francisco are 5-5 against the spread.
- The Eagles are 7-2-2 against the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47.5)
- These teams average 56.4 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 8.9 more than the total of 47.5.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 9.6 less points per game (37.9) than this matchup's total of 47.5 points.
- The teams have hit the over in five of the 49ers' 11 games with a set total.
- Six of the Eagles' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (54.5%).
Christian McCaffrey Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|85.4
|11
|35.4
|5
Jalen Hurts Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 10.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|11
|245.2
|18
|37.3
|11
