The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Zach Whitecloud light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Whitecloud stats and insights

  • Whitecloud is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Whitecloud has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

