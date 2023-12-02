Will Zach Whitecloud Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 2?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Zach Whitecloud light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Whitecloud stats and insights
- Whitecloud is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Whitecloud has no points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
