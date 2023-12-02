William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights will play the Washington Capitals at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at T-Mobile Arena. Does a wager on Karlsson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Karlsson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 17:45 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 24 games this year, Karlsson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 24 games this season, Karlsson has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Karlsson has an assist in 10 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Karlsson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 24 Games 3 22 Points 1 11 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.