Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washoe County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:33 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Washoe County, Nevada today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Tahoe High School at Damonte Ranch High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School at Vacaville High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spanish Springs High School at Christian Brothers High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.