The Boise State Broncos are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this year's MWC Championship Game, where they will oppose the UNLV Rebels. The game kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on FOX from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The point total is set at 59.

Boise State is putting up 32 points per game on offense (37th in the FBS), and ranks 60th on defense with 25.3 points allowed per game. UNLV's offense has been thriving, posting 35.5 points per game (19th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 63rd by giving up 25.6 points per game.

UNLV vs. Boise State Game Info

Boise State vs UNLV Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boise State -2.5 -115 -105 59 -110 -110 -140 +115

UNLV Recent Performance

The Rebels are really struggling of late offensively, accumulating 424.3 yards per game in their past three games (-30-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 394.3 (85th-ranked).

The Rebels are 74th in college football in points scored for the past three games (32 per game) and fourth-worst in points conceded (26).

UNLV is accumulating 270.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (48th in the country), and giving up 161.7 per game (54th).

The Rebels are accumulating 153.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (12th-worst in college football), and giving up 232.7 per game (-105-worst).

The Rebels have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

In its past three contests, UNLV has hit the over twice.

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV is 9-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Rebels are 4-0 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

UNLV has hit the over in seven of their 11 games with a set total (63.6%).

UNLV has been an underdog in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

This season, UNLV has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has put up 2,626 passing yards, or 218.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.1% of his passes and has thrown 14 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 20.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Vincent Davis is his team's leading rusher with 118 carries for 667 yards, or 55.6 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Jai'Den Thomas has taken 107 carries and totaled 501 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Ricky White has racked up 1,298 receiving yards on 76 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob De Jesus has 46 receptions (on 60 targets) for a total of 456 yards (38 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kaleo Ballungay's 20 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeffae Williams has 2.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has five TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.

UNLV's top-tackler, Jackson Woodard, has 94 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Jaxen Turner has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 49 tackles and four passes defended.

