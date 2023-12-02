The Boise State Broncos are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this season's MWC Championship Game, where they will meet the UNLV Rebels. The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on FOX from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Boise State vs. UNLV matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

UNLV vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline UNLV Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-2.5) 58.5 -135 +110 FanDuel Boise State (-2.5) 58.5 -128 +106

UNLV vs. Boise State Betting Trends

UNLV has won nine games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.

The Rebels have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread each time.

Boise State has compiled a 5-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Broncos are 4-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

