UNLV vs. Boise State: MWC Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
The Boise State Broncos are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this season's MWC Championship Game, where they will meet the UNLV Rebels. The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on FOX from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Boise State vs. UNLV matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UNLV vs. Boise State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
UNLV vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-2.5)
|58.5
|-135
|+110
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-2.5)
|58.5
|-128
|+106
FanDuel
UNLV vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- UNLV has won nine games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
- The Rebels have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread each time.
- Boise State has compiled a 5-5-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Broncos are 4-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
