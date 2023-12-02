The Boise State Broncos are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this season's MWC Championship Game, where they will meet the UNLV Rebels. The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on FOX from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Boise State vs. UNLV matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. Boise State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Paradise, Nevada
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium

UNLV vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline UNLV Moneyline
BetMGM Boise State (-2.5) 58.5 -135 +110
FanDuel Boise State (-2.5) 58.5 -128 +106

Week 14 Odds

UNLV vs. Boise State Betting Trends

  • UNLV has won nine games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
  • The Rebels have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread each time.
  • Boise State has compiled a 5-5-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Broncos are 4-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

