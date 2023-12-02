The UNLV Rebels are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), in this year's MWC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Boise State Broncos. The matchup will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on December 2, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ETand airing on FOX. The over/under is set at 58.5 points for the contest.

UNLV vs. Boise State game info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Paradise, Nevada

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

UNLV vs. Boise State statistical matchup

Boise State UNLV 437.1 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.6 (39th) 382 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.6 (85th) 207.5 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189 (24th) 229.6 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.6 (55th) 18 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (37th) 16 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (13th)

Boise State leaders

In 12 games, Jayden Maiava has passed for 2,626 yards (218.8 per game), with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.1%.

On the ground, Maiava has scored three touchdowns and accumulated 244 yards.

In 12 games, Ricky White has 76 catches for 1,298 yards (108.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

On the ground, Jai'Den Thomas has scored 12 touchdowns and picked up 501 yards (41.8 per game).

UNLV leaders

In 12 games for the Broncos, Ashton Jeanty has posted 1,113 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

In addition to the numbers he's produced on the ground, Jeanty has 37 receptions (on 42 targets) for 537 yards and five touchdowns.

Taylen Green has suited up for 12 games in 2023, and he's accumulated 1,526 passing yards, nine touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 55.3% completion percentage.

As a runner, Green has rushed for 344 yards (5 YPC) and seven touchdowns.

As part of the Broncos' offense, Eric McAlister has reeled in 47 balls on 88 targets for 873 yards and five touchdowns.

