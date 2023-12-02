The UNLV Rebels (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game winning stretch when they host the Arizona Wildcats (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cox Pavilion.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Stadium

UNLV vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score 15.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Rebels allow their opponents to score (56.1).

Arizona has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 56.1 points.

UNLV has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.

The 85.1 points per game the Rebels put up are 25.7 more points than the Wildcats allow (59.4).

UNLV has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 59.4 points.

Arizona has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 85.1 points.

The Rebels are making 45% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (38.2%).

The Wildcats shoot 43.9% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Rebels allow.

UNLV Leaders

Desi-Rae Young: 16.7 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.5 STL, 53.3 FG%

16.7 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.5 STL, 53.3 FG% Kiara Jackson: 13 PTS, 5 AST, 46.2 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18)

13 PTS, 5 AST, 46.2 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18) Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 13.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

13.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Alyssa Brown: 5.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Ashley Scoggin: 9.5 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

UNLV Schedule