When the UNLV Rebels square off against the Boise State Broncos at 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, our projection model predicts the Rebels will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

UNLV vs. Boise State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (+2.5) Under (60.5) UNLV 31, Boise State 28

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Rebels.

The Rebels have a 9-2-0 record against the spread this season.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 2.5 points or more, the Rebels have a 4-0 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Rebels' 11 games with a set total.

The average over/under in UNLV games this season is 5.7 fewer points than the point total of 60.5 in this outing.

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Broncos have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

The Broncos are 5-5-1 against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 2.5 points or more so far this season, the Boise State went 4-3 against the spread.

This year, seven of the Broncos' 11 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, 4.9 more than the average point total for Boise State games this season.

Rebels vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 32 25.3 32.3 17.2 31.7 33.3 UNLV 35.5 25.6 36.3 24.2 34.7 27

