Saturday's contest at Cox Pavilion has the UNLV Rebels (7-0) going head to head against the Arizona Wildcats (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 72-65 win for UNLV, who are favored by our model.

The Rebels took care of business in their most recent matchup 85-69 against Northern Arizona on Wednesday.

UNLV vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

UNLV vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 72, Arizona 65

Other MWC Predictions

UNLV Schedule Analysis

The Rebels' best win this season came in a 93-56 victory against the San Diego Toreros on November 25.

The Rebels have four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.

UNLV has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

UNLV 2023-24 Best Wins

93-56 on the road over San Diego (No. 164) on November 25

68-49 over UCSB (No. 184) on November 24

72-62 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 192) on November 6

100-67 at home over Utah Tech (No. 196) on November 14

85-69 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 200) on November 29

UNLV Leaders

Desi-Rae Young: 16.7 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.5 STL, 53.3 FG%

16.7 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.5 STL, 53.3 FG% Kiara Jackson: 13 PTS, 5 AST, 46.2 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18)

13 PTS, 5 AST, 46.2 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18) Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 13.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

13.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Alyssa Brown: 5.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Ashley Scoggin: 9.5 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +203 scoring differential, topping opponents by 29.0 points per game. They're putting up 85.1 points per game to rank 16th in college basketball and are allowing 56.1 per contest to rank 61st in college basketball.

