Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Storey County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:33 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Storey County, Nevada today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Storey County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Virginia City High School at Portola JrSr High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM PT on December 2
- Location: Quincy, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lassen High School at Virginia City High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Quincy, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
