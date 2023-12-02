Should you wager on Paul Cotter to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cotter stats and insights

  • Cotter has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 55 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:42 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:32 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:00 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:58 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 6:05 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.