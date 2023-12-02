Will Paul Cotter Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 2?
Should you wager on Paul Cotter to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Cotter stats and insights
- Cotter has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 55 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Cotter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|9:42
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|6:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 5-0
Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
