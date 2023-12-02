Should you wager on Paul Cotter to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

Cotter has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 55 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:42 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:32 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:00 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:58 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 6:05 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 5-0

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.