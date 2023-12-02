The Vegas Golden Knights, Nicolas Roy included, will meet the Washington Capitals on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Roy? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nicolas Roy vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Roy Season Stats Insights

Roy's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:12 per game on the ice, is +2.

In three of 15 games this year, Roy has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Roy has a point in seven of 15 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Roy has an assist in four of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Roy hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Roy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Roy Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 55 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 15 Games 2 8 Points 3 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

