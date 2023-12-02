When the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nicolas Roy find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 55 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 17:57 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:47 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:04 Away W 6-5 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:10 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:13 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

