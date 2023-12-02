Should you wager on Nicolas Hague to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hague stats and insights

Hague has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Hague has no points on the power play.

Hague's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hague recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:02 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:43 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 3-0 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:30 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.