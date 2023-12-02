The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they host the UCSB Gauchos (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center.

Nevada Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV: NSN

Nevada vs. UCSB Scoring Comparison

The Gauchos average 7.1 more points per game (69.8) than the Wolf Pack give up to opponents (62.7).

When it scores more than 62.7 points, UCSB is 3-1.

Nevada's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 69.8 points.

The Wolf Pack record 64.7 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 61.8 the Gauchos allow.

Nevada is 5-0 when scoring more than 61.8 points.

UCSB is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 64.7 points.

This season the Wolf Pack are shooting 35.0% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Gauchos concede.

The Gauchos make 46.6% of their shots from the field, 7.6% higher than the Wolf Pack's defensive field-goal percentage.

Nevada Leaders

Audrey Roden: 13.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

13.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Lexie Givens: 10.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 29.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 29.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Dymonique Maxie: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 34.0 FG%

5.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 34.0 FG% Claire Jacobs: 8.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

8.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Lee: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%

Nevada Schedule