The Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 as 8.5-point underdogs. The Wolf Pack have won five games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5.

Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nevada -8.5 147.5

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Just one of Nevada's four outings has gone over 147.5 points.

Nevada has an average total of 152.0 in its outings this year, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wolf Pack are 3-1-0 ATS this season.

Nevada has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Wolf Pack are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -400 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 80% chance of a victory for Nevada.

Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 1 25% 86.6 166.6 65.4 133.8 144.8 Loyola Marymount 4 57.1% 80.0 166.6 68.4 133.8 149.2

Additional Nevada Insights & Trends

The Wolf Pack score 18.2 more points per game (86.6) than the Lions give up (68.4).

When Nevada puts up more than 68.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 3-1-0 2-1 3-1-0 Loyola Marymount 3-4-0 0-0 4-3-0

Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada Loyola Marymount 14-1 Home Record 13-3 6-7 Away Record 4-7 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

