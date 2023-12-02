Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) face the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 airing on MW Network.
Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Nevada Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Blackshear: 17.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nick Davidson: 11.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Lucas: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Coleman: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jazz Gardner: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nevada Rank
|Nevada AVG
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|155th
|72.6
|Points Scored
|75.3
|90th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|267th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|338th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.3
|22nd
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
