The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) face the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 airing on MW Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Nevada Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

  • Blackshear: 17.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Nick Davidson: 11.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Lucas: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Coleman: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jazz Gardner: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Loyola Marymount AVG Loyola Marymount Rank
155th 72.6 Points Scored 75.3 90th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 73.1 267th
258th 30.5 Rebounds 32.9 107th
338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th
200th 7.2 3pt Made 9.3 22nd
81st 14.4 Assists 11.7 289th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 11.7 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.