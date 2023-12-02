The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) face the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 airing on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Nevada Top Players (2022-23)

Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Blackshear: 17.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Nick Davidson: 11.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Lucas: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Coleman: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jazz Gardner: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Loyola Marymount AVG Loyola Marymount Rank 155th 72.6 Points Scored 75.3 90th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 73.1 267th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 32.9 107th 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 9.3 22nd 81st 14.4 Assists 11.7 289th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 11.7 160th

