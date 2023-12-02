Nevada vs. UCSB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:39 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2) and the UCSB Gauchos (4-2) at Lawlor Events Center has a projected final score of 67-62 based on our computer prediction, with Nevada taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 2.
In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Wolf Pack claimed a 76-63 win over San Diego.
Nevada vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
Nevada vs. UCSB Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nevada 67, UCSB 62
Other MWC Predictions
Nevada Schedule Analysis
- The Wolf Pack notched their best win of the season on November 29, when they beat the San Diego Toreros, who rank No. 164 in our computer rankings, 76-63.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Nevada is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.
- The Wolf Pack have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two).
- Nevada has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the country.
Nevada 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-63 at home over San Diego (No. 164) on November 29
- 67-65 over Central Arkansas (No. 167) on November 25
- 73-62 over South Alabama (No. 182) on November 24
- 64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 317) on November 17
- 69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 338) on November 9
Nevada Leaders
- Audrey Roden: 13.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)
- Lexie Givens: 10.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 29.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Dymonique Maxie: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 34.0 FG%
- Claire Jacobs: 8.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Kennedy Lee: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%
Nevada Performance Insights
- The Wolf Pack have a +14 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 64.7 points per game to rank 213th in college basketball and are giving up 62.7 per contest to rank 154th in college basketball.
