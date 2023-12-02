Saturday's game between the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2) and the UCSB Gauchos (4-2) at Lawlor Events Center has a projected final score of 67-62 based on our computer prediction, with Nevada taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 2.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Wolf Pack claimed a 76-63 win over San Diego.

Nevada vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nevada vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 67, UCSB 62

Other MWC Predictions

Nevada Schedule Analysis

The Wolf Pack notched their best win of the season on November 29, when they beat the San Diego Toreros, who rank No. 164 in our computer rankings, 76-63.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Nevada is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

The Wolf Pack have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two).

Nevada has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the country.

Nevada 2023-24 Best Wins

76-63 at home over San Diego (No. 164) on November 29

67-65 over Central Arkansas (No. 167) on November 25

73-62 over South Alabama (No. 182) on November 24

64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 317) on November 17

69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 338) on November 9

Nevada Leaders

Audrey Roden: 13.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

13.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Lexie Givens: 10.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 29.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 29.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Dymonique Maxie: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 34.0 FG%

5.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 34.0 FG% Claire Jacobs: 8.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

8.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Lee: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack have a +14 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 64.7 points per game to rank 213th in college basketball and are giving up 62.7 per contest to rank 154th in college basketball.

