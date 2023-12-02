Saturday's game features the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-0) and the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) facing off at Lawlor Events Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-68 win for heavily favored Nevada according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info & Odds

Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 80, Loyola Marymount 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-11.6)

Nevada (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.1

Nevada is 3-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Loyola Marymount's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Wolf Pack are 3-1-0 and the Lions are 4-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack average 86.6 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per contest (76th in college basketball). They have a +106 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 21.2 points per game.

The 38.8 rebounds per game Nevada averages rank 24th in the nation, and are 8.2 more than the 30.6 its opponents record per contest.

Nevada knocks down 6.0 three-pointers per game (283rd in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (7.8).

The Wolf Pack score 108.0 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball), while allowing 81.6 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball).

Nevada has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.4 per game (11th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.0 (268th in college basketball).

