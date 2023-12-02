A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-0) host the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Lions, victors in three in a row.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount matchup.

Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Loyola Marymount Moneyline BetMGM Nevada (-8.5) 147.5 -400 +320 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nevada (-8.5) 148.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Trends

Nevada has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

So far this season, three out of the Wolf Pack's four games have gone over the point total.

Loyola Marymount has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, four out of the Lions' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Nevada Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Nevada is 80th in the country. It is way higher than that, 25th-best, according to computer rankings.

Nevada has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.