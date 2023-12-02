How to Watch Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two streaking squads meet when the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-0) host the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Lions, victors in three in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
- TV: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Nevada Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Lions allow to opponents.
- Nevada has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Lions are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolf Pack sit at 24th.
- The 86.6 points per game the Wolf Pack score are 18.2 more points than the Lions give up (68.4).
- When Nevada totals more than 68.4 points, it is 5-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Nevada performed better when playing at home last year, posting 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game on the road.
- The Wolf Pack gave up 64.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.5 on the road.
- Nevada sunk 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Pacific
|W 88-39
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/18/2023
|Portland
|W 108-83
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/29/2023
|Montana
|W 77-66
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/6/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/9/2023
|Drake
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.