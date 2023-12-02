Two streaking squads meet when the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-0) host the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Lions, victors in three in a row.

Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
  • TV: Stadium
How to Watch Other MWC Games

Nevada Stats Insights

  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Lions allow to opponents.
  • Nevada has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolf Pack sit at 24th.
  • The 86.6 points per game the Wolf Pack score are 18.2 more points than the Lions give up (68.4).
  • When Nevada totals more than 68.4 points, it is 5-0.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Nevada performed better when playing at home last year, posting 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game on the road.
  • The Wolf Pack gave up 64.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.5 on the road.
  • Nevada sunk 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Pacific W 88-39 Lawlor Events Center
11/18/2023 Portland W 108-83 Lawlor Events Center
11/29/2023 Montana W 77-66 Lawlor Events Center
12/2/2023 Loyola Marymount - Lawlor Events Center
12/6/2023 UC Davis - Lawlor Events Center
12/9/2023 Drake - Dollar Loan Center

