Two streaking squads meet when the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-0) host the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Lions, victors in three in a row.

Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

TV: Stadium

Nevada Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Lions allow to opponents.

Nevada has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.

The Lions are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolf Pack sit at 24th.

The 86.6 points per game the Wolf Pack score are 18.2 more points than the Lions give up (68.4).

When Nevada totals more than 68.4 points, it is 5-0.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Nevada performed better when playing at home last year, posting 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game on the road.

The Wolf Pack gave up 64.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.5 on the road.

Nevada sunk 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule