Week 14 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nevada
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:59 AM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
In a Week 14 slate that features a lot of exciting contests, fans from Nevada should tune in to see the Boise State Broncos versus the UNLV Rebels.
College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week
Boise State Broncos at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boise State (-2.5)
