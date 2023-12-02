On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Michael Amadio going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Amadio stats and insights

  • Amadio has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (five shots).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He has a 10.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Amadio recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 13:55 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 12:50 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:55 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 1 1 0 11:43 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:52 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 14:35 Home W 5-0

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

