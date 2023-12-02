The Vegas Golden Knights, Mark Stone among them, meet the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Considering a bet on Stone in the Golden Knights-Capitals game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mark Stone vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone has averaged 19:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

In five of 24 games this season, Stone has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Stone has a point in 13 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points four times.

Stone has an assist in 10 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Stone goes over his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stone has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stone Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 55 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 24 Games 3 20 Points 0 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.