Can we count on Mark Stone scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Washington Capitals at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

In five of 24 games this season, Stone has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has attempted seven shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Stone has accumulated two goals and six assists.

Stone's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 55 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:35 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:59 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 21:40 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:03 Home W 5-0

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

