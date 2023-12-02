The Sacramento Kings (10-7) square off against the Denver Nuggets (14-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. De'Aaron Fox of the Kings is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Kings vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, ALT

Kings' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Kings fell to the Clippers 131-117. With 40 points, Fox was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 40 5 3 0 1 3 Malik Monk 15 4 2 0 0 2 Aleksandar Vezenkov 13 5 0 0 0 3

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis puts up 18.7 points, 11.6 boards and 6.9 assists per contest, making 58.7% of shots from the field.

Fox's numbers on the season are 30.7 points, 4.8 boards and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Monk is averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 3.1 assists and 4.6 boards per game.

Keegan Murray puts up 13.2 points, 6.2 boards and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 19.6 10.8 7.5 0.7 1.0 0.7 De'Aaron Fox 27.4 4.4 5.2 1.4 0.2 2.8 Kevin Huerter 14.1 3.9 3.1 0.8 0.2 2.8 Malik Monk 13.1 3.1 4.1 0.9 0.3 2.7 Harrison Barnes 11.7 3.6 2.0 1.0 0.1 1.7

