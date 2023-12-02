Oddsmakers have set player props for Domantas Sabonis and others when the Sacramento Kings host the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -114)

The 18.7 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 1.2 more than his prop total set for Saturday (17.5).

His per-game rebound average of 11.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (11.5).

Sabonis has averaged 6.9 assists per game this year, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday (6.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +122) 5.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Saturday's points prop for De'Aaron Fox is 27.5. That's 3.2 less than his season average.

He has collected 4.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Fox has averaged 5.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

His 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.6 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

