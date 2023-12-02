The Denver Nuggets (14-6) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (10-7) on December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Sacramento has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Kings are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 18th.

The Kings record 116.1 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets allow.

When Sacramento scores more than 109.8 points, it is 9-3.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Kings have performed better in home games this season, scoring 120.7 points per game, compared to 112.9 per game on the road.

Defensively Sacramento has played worse in home games this year, allowing 119.9 points per game, compared to 114.5 away from home.

At home, the Kings are making 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (14.4) than in road games (14.9). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to away from home (35.7%).

