How to Watch the Kings vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:31 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (14-6) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (10-7) on December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Nuggets.
Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Kings vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Kings vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Kings vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Nuggets Prediction
|Kings vs Nuggets Injury Report
|Kings vs Nuggets Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Nuggets Player Props
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Sacramento has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Kings are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 18th.
- The Kings record 116.1 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets allow.
- When Sacramento scores more than 109.8 points, it is 9-3.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Kings have performed better in home games this season, scoring 120.7 points per game, compared to 112.9 per game on the road.
- Defensively Sacramento has played worse in home games this year, allowing 119.9 points per game, compared to 114.5 away from home.
- At home, the Kings are making 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (14.4) than in road games (14.9). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to away from home (35.7%).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
|Keegan Murray
|Questionable
|Back
