Check out the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (10-7), which currently has two players listed, as the Kings ready for their matchup against the Denver Nuggets (14-6) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings fell in their last game 131-117 against the Clippers on Wednesday. In the loss, De'Aaron Fox paced the Kings with 40 points.

Kings vs Nuggets Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8 Keegan Murray SF Questionable Back 13.2 6.2 2.0

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon: Out (Heel), Jamal Murray: Out (Ankle)

Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -4.5 231.5

