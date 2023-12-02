Kings vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - December 2
Check out the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (10-7), which currently has two players listed, as the Kings ready for their matchup against the Denver Nuggets (14-6) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 PM ET.
The Kings fell in their last game 131-117 against the Clippers on Wednesday. In the loss, De'Aaron Fox paced the Kings with 40 points.
Kings vs Nuggets Additional Info
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alex Len
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|2.5
|2.7
|0.8
|Keegan Murray
|SF
|Questionable
|Back
|13.2
|6.2
|2.0
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon: Out (Heel), Jamal Murray: Out (Ankle)
Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-4.5
|231.5
