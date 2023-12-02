The Denver Nuggets (14-6) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (10-7) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -4.5 231.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 231.5 points 11 times.
  • The average total in Sacramento's games this year is 232.8, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Kings' ATS record is 9-8-0 this season.
  • This season, Sacramento has been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.
  • Sacramento has played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and won both games.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 11 64.7% 116.1 230.5 116.7 226.5 232.3
Nuggets 5 25% 114.4 230.5 109.8 226.5 222.6

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • Five of Kings' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Sacramento has a worse record against the spread in home games (3-4-0) than it does on the road (6-4-0).
  • The Kings record 116.1 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets allow.
  • When Sacramento totals more than 109.8 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Kings and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 9-8 1-1 9-8
Nuggets 8-12 1-0 9-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Kings Nuggets
116.1
Points Scored (PG)
 114.4
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
7-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-2
9-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 8-1
116.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
6-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 7-9
5-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 12-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.