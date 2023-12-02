The Denver Nuggets (14-6) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (10-7) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Kings vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -4.5 231.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 231.5 points 11 times.

The average total in Sacramento's games this year is 232.8, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Kings' ATS record is 9-8-0 this season.

This season, Sacramento has been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

Sacramento has played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Kings vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kings vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 11 64.7% 116.1 230.5 116.7 226.5 232.3 Nuggets 5 25% 114.4 230.5 109.8 226.5 222.6

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

Five of Kings' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Sacramento has a worse record against the spread in home games (3-4-0) than it does on the road (6-4-0).

The Kings record 116.1 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets allow.

When Sacramento totals more than 109.8 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Kings and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 9-8 1-1 9-8 Nuggets 8-12 1-0 9-11

Kings vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Kings Nuggets 116.1 Points Scored (PG) 114.4 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 7-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 9-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-1 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-9 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-4

