Kings vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (14-6) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (10-7) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.
Kings vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-4.5
|231.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 231.5 points 11 times.
- The average total in Sacramento's games this year is 232.8, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Kings' ATS record is 9-8-0 this season.
- This season, Sacramento has been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Sacramento has played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
Kings vs Nuggets Additional Info
Kings vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|11
|64.7%
|116.1
|230.5
|116.7
|226.5
|232.3
|Nuggets
|5
|25%
|114.4
|230.5
|109.8
|226.5
|222.6
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Five of Kings' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Sacramento has a worse record against the spread in home games (3-4-0) than it does on the road (6-4-0).
- The Kings record 116.1 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets allow.
- When Sacramento totals more than 109.8 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|9-8
|1-1
|9-8
|Nuggets
|8-12
|1-0
|9-11
Kings vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Kings
|Nuggets
|116.1
|114.4
|10
|14
|7-5
|7-2
|9-3
|8-1
|116.7
|109.8
|21
|7
|6-1
|7-9
|5-2
|12-4
