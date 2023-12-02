On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (8-4) play the Denver Nuggets (9-4) at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT.

Kings vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, ALT

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averages 17.7 points, 5.7 assists and 15 boards per contest.

Keegan Murray posts 16 points, 2.3 assists and 7.7 boards per game.

Harrison Barnes puts up 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 60% from the floor and 46.2% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Monk averages 13.7 points, 1.7 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0 steals and 1 block.

Kevin Huerter puts up 6.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 26.9% from the floor and 23.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per game.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He's also draining 61.5% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Nuggets are receiving 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this season.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is making 54.5% of his shots from the field and 53.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

The Nuggets are getting 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon this year.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives the Nuggets 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game while posting 3.3 steals (first in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Kings vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Kings Nuggets 117 Points Avg. 113.7 114.4 Points Allowed Avg. 108.1 47% Field Goal % 50.2% 35.3% Three Point % 35.5%

