Kings vs. Nuggets December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:20 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (8-4) play the Denver Nuggets (9-4) at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kings vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, ALT
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Kings Games
- November 29 at home vs the Clippers
- November 20 at the Pelicans
- November 24 at the Timberwolves
- November 28 at home vs the Warriors
- November 22 at the Pelicans
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averages 17.7 points, 5.7 assists and 15 boards per contest.
- Keegan Murray posts 16 points, 2.3 assists and 7.7 boards per game.
- Harrison Barnes puts up 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 60% from the floor and 46.2% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Malik Monk averages 13.7 points, 1.7 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0 steals and 1 block.
- Kevin Huerter puts up 6.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 26.9% from the floor and 23.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He's also draining 61.5% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- The Nuggets are receiving 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this season.
- Jamal Murray is averaging 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is making 54.5% of his shots from the field and 53.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
- The Nuggets are getting 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon this year.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives the Nuggets 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game while posting 3.3 steals (first in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Nuggets
|117
|Points Avg.
|113.7
|114.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.1
|47%
|Field Goal %
|50.2%
|35.3%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.