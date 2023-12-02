The Denver Nuggets (14-6) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (10-7) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT.

Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: - Nuggets 115 - Kings 114

Kings vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4.5)

Nuggets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-0.6)

Nuggets (-0.6) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.4

The Kings have a 9-8-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 8-12-0 mark from the Nuggets.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Sacramento (1-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Denver (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 52.9% of the time this season (nine out of 17), which is more often than Denver's games have (nine out of 20).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 6-5, while the Nuggets are 1-0 as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

With 116.1 points per game on offense, the Kings rank 10th in the NBA. Defensively, they cede 116.7 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

Sacramento is pulling down 43.8 rebounds per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 44 rebounds per contest (13th-ranked).

The Kings rank seventh in the NBA with 26.9 dimes per contest.

Sacramento is committing 13.2 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.9 turnovers per contest (14th-ranked).

The Kings rank fifth-best in the NBA by sinking 14.7 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 24th in the league at 34.9%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.